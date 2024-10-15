OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Update

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

OSUR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 497,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $298.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.05.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,409,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,266,000 after buying an additional 99,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,288,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 391,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 38.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 605,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 727.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,021,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,867 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,809,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 418,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

