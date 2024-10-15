O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,290.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,178.29.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,202.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,076.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,203.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

