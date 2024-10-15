ORG Partners LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 25.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average is $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $193.93.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

