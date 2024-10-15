ORG Partners LLC Has $416,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Progressive by 548.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $116,852,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after purchasing an additional 534,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,383.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

