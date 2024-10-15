ORG Partners LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $553.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

