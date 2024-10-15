ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,639.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168,294 shares during the period.

IMFL opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

