ORG Partners LLC Sells 338 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,548,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

