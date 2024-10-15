ORG Partners LLC Sells 343 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.