ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,512 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 79.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 154.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.63. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCT. TD Cowen raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

