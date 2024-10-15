ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $177,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 106.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,994,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS INDA opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.
About iShares MSCI India ETF
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
