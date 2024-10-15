ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $177,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 106.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,994,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.