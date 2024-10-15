ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $89,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 100,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

