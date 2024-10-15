ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 32.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,179,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 20.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after buying an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $192.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.