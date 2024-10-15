ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,044,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

TT opened at $405.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $405.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.60 and its 200 day moving average is $336.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

