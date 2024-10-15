ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 216 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $428.08 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.83.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

