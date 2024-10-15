ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,389,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.