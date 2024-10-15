ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,477,309 shares of company stock valued at $40,986,184. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

