ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $83,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 431,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 264,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

