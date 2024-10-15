Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Outset Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 234,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,583. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 6.80.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
