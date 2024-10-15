Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 234,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,583. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 540,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 613,229 shares in the last quarter.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

