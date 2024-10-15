Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $264.14.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

