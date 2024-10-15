Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. The stock had a trading volume of 675,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,561. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

