Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UBER traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. 14,850,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,046,389. The company has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.