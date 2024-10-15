Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVW traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,664. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $98.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

