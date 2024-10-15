Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,271 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 904.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.