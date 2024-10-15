PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 360.20 ($4.70), with a volume of 844077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.40 ($4.80).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 424.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,296.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 5.36 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. PageGroup’s payout ratio is 10,625.00%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

