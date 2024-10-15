Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 541 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.64 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

