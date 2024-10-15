Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $217.60 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.32.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

