Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $3,579,769. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

