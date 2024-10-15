Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Director Sells C$40,200.00 in Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$40,200.00.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

CVE:PKT remained flat at C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKT. Raymond James lowered Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

