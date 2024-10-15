PayPal USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $634.25 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00251875 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 634,190,234 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 668,011,129.487538. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99983701 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $14,960,355.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

