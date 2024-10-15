Paysafe’s (PSFE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSFE

Paysafe Price Performance

NYSE:PSFE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. 76,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $439.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paysafe by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paysafe by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after buying an additional 1,628,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.