Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 923 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.14. 2,946,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

