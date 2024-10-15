Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $4.66 on Tuesday, hitting $582.49. 3,869,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,184. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.05. The company has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.04 and its 200-day moving average is $543.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

