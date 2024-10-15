Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 140,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

