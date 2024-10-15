Peloton Interactive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 69,870 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,389 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock worth $722,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 10.0 %

PTON stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.