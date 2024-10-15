PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 88.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $5,841,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 4,980,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,497. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

