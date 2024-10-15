Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Perficient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perficient

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 36.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,266 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $78,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.