Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
