Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

About Perseus Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.21.

(Get Free Report)

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.