Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:PTHL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 15th

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 15th. Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on September 5th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTHL opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.
Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile
