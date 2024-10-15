Pineapple Energy Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 17th (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 16th.
Pineapple Energy Trading Down 17.1 %
NASDAQ:PEGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,066,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 193.08% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.
Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Energy Company Profile
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pineapple Energy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.