Pineapple Energy Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 17th (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:PEGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,066,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 193.08% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Pineapple Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

