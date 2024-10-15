Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pioneer Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 217.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 114,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

