Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $499,915.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,579,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,794.63. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,079 shares of company stock worth $938,873.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

NYSE MHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 70,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,268. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

