Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.
Poste Italiane Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.
Poste Italiane Company Profile
Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.
