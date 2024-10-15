Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,605 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 84.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.