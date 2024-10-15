Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.11. The company has a market cap of $432.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

