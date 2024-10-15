Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Short Interest Update

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.2 days.
Premium Brands Price Performance
Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $72.08.
About Premium Brands
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks Poised for Major Gains
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Plug Power Approaches All-Time Lows: A Buying Signal?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 2 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell – Smart Moves for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.