Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) and State Street (NYSE:STT) Financial Contrast

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 8.98% 11.78% 0.83% Prime Meridian 16.71% 9.58% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for State Street and Prime Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 2 6 5 0 2.23 Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

State Street currently has a consensus target price of $90.11, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given State Street’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

State Street pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. State Street pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prime Meridian pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Street and Prime Meridian”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $12.06 billion 2.26 $1.94 billion $5.34 16.98 Prime Meridian $41.82 million 2.03 $8.71 million $2.50 10.28

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

State Street beats Prime Meridian on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded funds under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds, UCITS, hedge funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

