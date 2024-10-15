Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Haleon by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLN. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

HLN stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

