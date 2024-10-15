Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.67 and a 200-day moving average of $211.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.58.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

