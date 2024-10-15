Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.05 and its 200-day moving average is $303.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

