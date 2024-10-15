Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 4,246 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOO opened at $537.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.93 and a 200-day moving average of $497.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $537.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

